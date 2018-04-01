Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Governor Holcomb, health officials provide daily update
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Indy’s Markese Stepp solid, but No. 9 Irish down USC 30-27
Book, No. 9 Notre Dame blow out Bowling Green, 52-0
Book, Notre Dame throttle New Mexico 66-14
Baylor holds off Notre Dame 82-81 for women’s title
Lawrence lights up Notre Dame, No. 2 Clemson cruises 30-3
More Notre Dame Fighting Irish Headlines
Notre Dame in underdog role entering Cotton Bowl match-up against Clemson
Notre Dame ends skid with 88-80 victory over Boilermakers
Notre Dame picked for College Football Playoff
No. 3 Notre Dame rolls to 12-0 season, beats rival USC 24-17
Book, Boykin bailout No. 5 Notre Dame in 19-14 win vs Pitt
Book, defense lead No. 8 Irish past No. 7 Cardinal
No. 8 Notre Dame holds on for 22-17 victory over Vanderbilt
Elliott’s thefts help No. 8 Irish hold off Ball State 24-16
Green-out: No. 12 Notre Dame beats No. 14 Michigan 24-17
Ogunbowale encore! Final Four hero lifts Notre Dame to title
Popular
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
UPDATE: 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident identified, Westfield police say
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary