Governor Holcomb, health officials provide daily update
NBA-leading Bucks bounce back, rout Pacers 119-100
NBA tells players to avoid high-fives with fans, other players due to coronavirus
Oladipo leaves with back spasms, Pacers top Knicks 106-98
No more minutes restriction for Victor Oladipo
Raptors escape Pacers' upset bid for team-record 12th straight win
Warren scores 25 points in Phoenix return, Pacers rout Suns
Sabonis scores 29 as Pacers top Timberwolves 104-99
Pacers' Oladipo will return to play against the Bulls on Jan. 29
Pacers beat Hornets 107-85 for 3rd straight victory
Brogdon’s 29 lead Pacers to win over Celtics 122-117
Pacers escape Knicks comeback attempt for 104-103 win
Holidays propel Pacers to 111-106 win over Magic
Brogdon’s 30 not enough to push Pacers past Cavaliers
Pacers top Bulls in preseason 105-87
Johnson, Turner power Pacers to win over Kings, 130-106
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Tracking storms; chilly days ahead
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
