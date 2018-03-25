Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Governor Holcomb, health officials provide daily update
nba playoffs
Indiana native Gordon Hayward played key role in Celtics’ first-round sweep of Pacers
Celtics top Pacers 110-106 in game four to complete sweep
‘Do or die’ Game 4 awaits Pacers Sunday afternoon
Celtics win 104-96 to take 3-0 series lead over Pacers
Pacers face critical playoff game against the Celtics on Friday
More nba playoffs Headlines
Celtics take 2-0 series lead over Pacers after 4th quarter rally
Celtics top Pacers in playoff opener
Pacers visit Boston to begin playoff series
Pacers prepare for playoff game against Celtics
Take a look at the Pacers’ first-round postseason schedule against Boston
Frustrations in and beyond final moments for Pacers as Cavaliers take 3-2 series lead
LeBron’s 46 power Cavaliers past Pacers in Game 2
Pacers get back to work following Game 1 win
Pacers ready for playoff rematch with Cavaliers
Pacers clinch playoff berth in typical Pacers fashion
Popular
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
Tracking storms; chilly days ahead
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video