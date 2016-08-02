Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Governor Holcomb, health officials provide daily update
NASCAR
Stenhouse wins Daytona 500 pole in debut with new team
Tony Stewart: “Egos too big” for IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader
Kevin Harvick wins his second Brickyard 400
Kyle Busch holds off Allgaier to win Xfinity race at IMS
Kurt Busch in town to promote 2019 Brickyard 400
More NASCAR Headlines
Stewart, Gibbs, Labonte elected to NASCAR Hall of Fame
NASCAR shifts gears on 2020 Brickyard 400 date
NASCAR announces Columbus native Tony Stewart nominated for Hall of Fame
Indiana’s largest Oktoberfest, Brickyard 400 festivities and Colts kickoff concert top off exciting weekend in central Indiana
Lilly pulls sponsorship decals from Conor Daly’s car because Derek Daly used slur in ’80s
Austin Dillon takes No. 3 back to victory lane at Daytona
Danica Patrick confirms Indy 500 return in 2018
Stenhouse scores 1st career Cup victory with last-lap pass
Kurt Busch uses late run to capture first Daytona 500 win
Gordon to fill in at least two more races for Dale Jr
Popular
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
How to fix Spanish audio on CBS by using SAP controls
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video