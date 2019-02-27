Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Governor Holcomb, health officials provide daily update
murder
Court records show IMPD works with homeless to solve murder inside a church in Fountain Square
Video
53-year sentence for man who killed 1-year-old Malaysia Robson
Police want help determining who Indy man was with before being murdered in Ohio
Man convicted in 2017 shooting of his uncle
Lafayette police arrest 18-year-old in connection with murder case
More murder Headlines
Traveling carnival worker admits to killing 3 people, officials say
Two 14-year-old Florida girls plotted to kill 9 people, police say
Indianapolis man sentenced to 65 years for 2016 murder of 82-year-old man in Zionsville
Man murdered while paying for others’ meals at Florida Waffle House
Man killed in near east side shooting marks 6th deadly shooting in Indy this weekend
Kokomo police make arrest after 27-year-old man shot to death
Indiana Senate looks to lower minimum age to try attempted murder suspects
Man killed in stabbing at east side apartment
Daughters of 1995 cold case victim say hearing there’d been an arrest was ‘surreal’
Neighbors want answers after deadly north side shooting
Popular
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
How to fix Spanish audio on CBS by using SAP controls
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video