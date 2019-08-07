Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Governor Holcomb, health officials provide daily update
muncie
FBI arrests 2 more people in connection with Muncie corruption probe
Video
Court docs: Evacuation at Muncie City Hall prompted by women who spread white powder to ‘rid the evil’ from building
State police arrest 2 in Muncie on felony drug charges
Court docs: Muncie man intentionally killed pedestrian with car
Video
After review, prosecutor closes case on Muncie double murder-suicide
More muncie Headlines
Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler charged with theft of government funds
Muncie Fire Rescue along with EMS, up and running
Flags of Honor display in Muncie promotes patriotism and helps local charities
Muncie Sanitary District moves forward with $16 million projects
City of Muncie, developer agree to scrap plans for steel recycling facility
Muncie residents and city leaders push back on proposed recycling facility
Muncie Central student formally charged after being caught with gun across from school
Meth arrest of Muncie couple after traffic stop
‘I owe everybody’: Muncie cop moonlights as Tae Kwon Do Grandmaster
Couple performs Ball State fight song to celebrate granddaughter following in their footsteps
Popular
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
How to fix Spanish audio on CBS by using SAP controls
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video