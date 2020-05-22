Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
National & World
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Class of 2020
Video
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
multisystem inflammatory syndrome
At least 4 children treated at Riley for mysterious illness during pandemic
Popular
Respiratory therapists deemed ‘unsung heroes’ during the COVID-19 fight
Video
Stimulus checks have yet to reach some people across Indiana
Gov. Holcomb, state leaders provide update on COVID-19 as most of state enters new stage of reopening
Video
Marion County COVID-19 data discrepancies come to light
Video
IMPD detective surprises grieving mothers of quad murder victims
Video
Shooting on Indy’s near northeast side leaves 1 in critical condition
Purdue experts say COVID-19 will affect grocery prices, supply for months to come