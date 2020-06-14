Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
National & World
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Class of 2020
Class of 2020: Graduation streams
Video
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Man shot to death after allegedly trying to rob Papa Johns
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
IMPD in search of dementia patient missing from nursing home
2
of
/
2
Monday Weather
Very Warm and Dry Week Ahead