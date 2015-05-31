Skip to content
Missing baby Janna Rivera
Father sentenced to 30 years for neglect in ‘Baby Janna’ case
Testimony begins in murder trial against father of ‘Baby Janna’
Jeff Fairbanks’ ex-wife describes a violent past
Law professor explains how murder charges hold up in court without a body
Court docs: Father of missing Baby Janna used pillow to muffle her cries
Missing baby Janna Rivera’s father arrested, preliminarily charged with murder
Police search body of water on northeast side of Indianapolis in connection with missing baby Janna Rivera
Mother identifies blanket found during landfill search, says it belonged to missing 3-month-old girl
Forensic psychologist can’t ‘fathom’ why father of missing baby didn’t call 911
Baby Janna’s father on never calling 911: ‘Believe it or not, it never even occurred to me’
Expert says charges could be pressed without missing baby’s body
Investigators follow up on leads, hope to find missing baby’s body
Mother of missing baby describes abuse in protective order filed against father, claims man buried baby’s body
Missing 3-month-old Janna Rivera’s mother files protective order against father
Police cease landfill search in missing Indianapolis infant case
