Miami Dolphins
No surprise: Jacoby Brissett wanted to play against Miami
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 42 ‘Colts Fall Flat vs Dolphins’ now available
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 41 ‘Do Colts Bounce Back vs Dolphins?’ now available
Former Colts coach Jim Caldwell takes leave of absence from Dolphins
Colts’ notebook: Jacoby Brissett-to-Andrew Luck? Yep
More Miami Dolphins Headlines
The Colts believed, and Andrew Luck, Adam Vinatieri, others delivered
Colts extend win streak after rallying to beat Dolphins 27-24
NFL moves Colts-Dolphins start time
Game recap: Colts 18, Dolphins 12
