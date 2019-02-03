Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Miami County
ISP: Miami County man arrested for alleged child molestation
10th anniversary Christmas Concert performed at MCF by inmate band
Deadly crash in Miami County leads to arrest of suspected drunk driver
Woman, man arrested in donation jar left in Peru; victim’s family hopes this is a turning point
ISP arrest Kokomo man after vehicle chase, foot pursuit
More Miami County Headlines
Peru Police Department equips officers with body cameras
‘Operation Highway Heat’ results in 109 drug-related arrests in 3 Indiana counties
Peru landlord accused of stealing tenant’s 9 cats, dumping them at animal hospital
Miami County non-profit wants to honor WWI veterans with grave markers
Woman taken to hospital after collision with school bus in Miami County
Woman arrested after 18-year-old man is found shot to death in Peru home
Shooting death of 18-year-old in Miami County home under investigation
Factory that employs more than 300 workers in Peru set to close
Popular
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
Retired IFD firefighter plays bagpipes to cheer north side neighbors
Video
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping