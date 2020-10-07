Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
Video
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Hispanic Heritage
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Sports
High School Football
Indy 500
Colts
Pacers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
NewsNation Now
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
#MeToo
‘The military’s #MeToo moment:’ Fort Hood survivors speak out
Popular
While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for October 8
Video
State Health Commissioner addresses rise in positive cases
Video
Who won: 4 key moments in the vice presidential debate
Video
Multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies on the hunt for serial car break-in suspect
Video
Delta to bring parts of Indiana much needed rain
Video
1 killed, 3 injured in crash involving bus and semi in White County, WLFI reports
Indiana man charged with sexually assaulting teenager during 2017 flight