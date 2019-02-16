Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Methamphetamine
Traffic stop in southern Indiana leads to 2 lb meth seizure, arrest of 2 Indianapolis residents
Woman arrested in Frankfort after narcotics investigation
2 Logansport men arrested for meth by state police after traffic stop
Marion family members face meth, neglect charges after toddler drowns
ISP: Salem man arrested in Lawrence County on meth charges
More Methamphetamine Headlines
ISP traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to search warrants, drug arrests
Yorktown police arrest 2 for identity theft, counterfeiting, meth
Carroll County traffic stop leads to meth arrest of Lafayette man
Meth arrest of Muncie couple after traffic stop
2 arrested on meth charges after ISP traffic stop in Lawrence county
Traffic stop for broken taillight leads to 3 arrests, 30 charges
Two Indiana men charged after high-speed chase and crash
Martinsville man arrested on methamphetamine charges
Lawrence County man arrested, facing multiple meth charges
Popular
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
Retired IFD firefighter plays bagpipes to cheer north side neighbors
Video
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping