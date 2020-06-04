Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
National & World
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Class of 2020
Video
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
May 30
Indianapolis police seek 4 people wanted in alleged armed robbery
Video
Popular
‘You are no longer welcome here’: Costco employee asks customer to leave for refusing to wear mask
Mayor Hogsett announces plans to dismantle, remove Confederate monument in Garfield Park
Dreasjon Reed’s family attorneys say new video shows witnesses recalling events leading to his death
Video
Wrong-way driver on I-70 causes 4-car crash, serious injuries
Video
Indianapolis police seek 4 people wanted in alleged armed robbery
Video
Help us celebrate the class of 2020 by sharing senior pictures
Indianapolis faith leaders describe progress after meeting with Mayor Hogsett