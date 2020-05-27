Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
National & World
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Class of 2020
Video
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
May 27
370 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths reported in Indiana
Video
Popular
‘You are no longer welcome here’: Costco employee asks customer to leave for refusing to wear mask
Court docs: DOC employee accused in deadly triple stabbing wrote she was inspired by serial killers
Video
Mayor Hogsett says indoor dining, salon services can resume in Marion County starting June 1
Video
Pompeo says Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China; billions of dollars in trade jeopardized
Hundreds protest in Minneapolis streets after George Floyd dies following police encounter
Antibody testing becoming more widely available in Indiana
Video
Mother of 19-year-old shot to death over Memorial Day weekend pleads for answers
Video