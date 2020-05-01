Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Class of 2020
Video
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
May 1
Indiana health department reports over 800 new positive coronavirus cases
Video
Popular
Holcomb: Indiana to follow ‘measured roadmap’ to reopen economy
Video
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 1
Video
First wave of businesses re-open in Indiana during coronavirus pandemic
Video
Study: Indiana counties among emerging hotspots for COVID-19
Video
Rally planned to urge Gov. Holcomb to end state’s stay at home order
Face mask requirements, some restrictions eased: Where Indiana’s neighbors stand on stay-at-home orders
Video
States ease coronavirus restrictions, Fauci says some are taking a ‘significant risk’
Video