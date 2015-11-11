Skip to content
Matt Painter
Indiana, Purdue, and the NCAA Tournament bubble
Video
New-look Boilermakers bring past lessons into upcoming season
Reigning Big Ten Champion Purdue returns to practice
Painter and Boilers finally get over Sweet 16 hurdle
Purdue keeps rolling after third straight win over IU
More Matt Painter Headlines
No. 21 Purdue beats IUPUI for Painter’s 300th victory
Boilers take aim at top seed Kansas in Midwest Region
Matt Painter agrees to three-year extension at Purdue
Purdue will represent USA in World University Games
“An incomplete season” as Purdue falls to Little Rock
Boilers earn five-seed in Midwest, face Little Rock in NCAAs
Purdue earns record 50-point win at Rutgers
Boilermakers set school record in 3’s in win over UVM
Purdue Boilermakers Preview: 1 on 1 with Matt Painter
