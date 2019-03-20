Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
marijuana
Cleveland Browns’ Gregory Robinson arrested after police find 157 pounds of marijuana in car
2020 rivals criticize Joe Biden for saying marijuana could be ‘gateway drug’
Marion County Prosecutor’s Office begins marijuana case dismissals
Indiana marijuana surge coming from other states, police say
Ohio father, son arrested in Indiana after ISP finds pounds of marijuana
More marijuana Headlines
Illinois becomes 11th state to allow recreational marijuana
Marijuana use among US pregnant women doubles, survey finds
Nevada employers barred from refusing to hire those who fail marijuana tests
Illinois set to legalize recreational marijuana
Attorneys general from 33 states lobby for marijuana banking reform
Marijuana involvement imperils citizenship, US authorities say
Marijuana vs. tobacco: What science says about lighting up
Growing number of aging Americans use pot to soothe ailments
Poll shows support for legal pot rises in all age groups
Woman charged for handing out pot cookies at St. Patrick’s Day parade in Wisconsin
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Retired IFD firefighter plays bagpipes to cheer north side neighbors
Video
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Video
How to fix Spanish audio on CBS by using SAP controls
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary