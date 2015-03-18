Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
March Madness
Boilers practice in Hartford with NCAA Tournament looming
WATCH: Bust-proof your NCAA bracket with Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic
Boilers primed for fifth-straight March Madness appearance
Irish push Tar Heels, but can’t keep up in Elite 8 loss
Familiarity breeding success so far for Notre Dame
More March Madness Headlines
Elite again: Notre Dame tops Wisconsin in Sweet 16
Resilient Irish hoping for another Elite 8
Irish stop Stephen F. Austin, advance to Sweet 16
Indiana tops Kentucky 73-67 for Sweet 16 berth
“An incomplete season” as Purdue falls to Little Rock
Boilers earn five-seed in Midwest, face Little Rock in NCAAs
Ferrell leads, Indiana follows to outright Big Ten title
#TheRoadToIndy starts in Omaha for the Indiana Hoosiers
Time lapse: Creating the world’s tallest bracket for the NCAA tournament
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Retired IFD firefighter plays bagpipes to cheer north side neighbors
Video
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Video
How to fix Spanish audio on CBS by using SAP controls
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary