Madison County
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Elwood police make arrest in ‘suspicious’ death of 11-month-old girl
Video
Elwood Mayor responds to COVID-19, closes city building to public
Video
Dispatchers in Madison County screen calls for infectious diseases
Video
Facebook videos lead to bestiality charge against Anderson man
Gun violence support group started by Anderson mom
Video
Madison County Humane Society says a dog was found in a dumpster
Video
Deadly house fire in Alexandria remains under investigation, officials say
Anderson police step up patrols on community trails to deter crime
Anderson police investigating double shooting
Inmates caring for cats in rehab program at Pendleton prison
Wrong-way driver causes multiple crashes on I-69 in Madison County
Madison County police investigate bicyclist hit-and-run
Police: Inmate stabbed to death by fellow prisoner at Pendleton Correctional Facility
Murder, feticide charges filed in shooting of pregnant woman in Anderson
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Retired IFD firefighter plays bagpipes to cheer north side neighbors
Video
Health officials join Governor Holcomb for daily update
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Video
How to fix Spanish audio on CBS by using SAP controls
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary