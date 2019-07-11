Skip to content
Lafayette
Teacher arrested for allegedly touching student inappropriately at Lafayette school
Video
Police arrest 2 teens in connection with Lafayette shooting
Subaru announces $158 million expansion, addition of 350 jobs in Lafayette
Video
Lafayette police: Armed man killed in officer-involved shooting
2 arrested in Lafayette after murder victim's debit card used at nearby Village Pantry
Lafayette Police Department investigating downtown liquor store robbery
Lafayette death being investigated as homicide
Get lost in fall fun: Exploration Acres in Lafayette named No. 1 corn maze in the country
Parents accused of abandoning adopted daughter before fleeing for Canada turn themselves in
Police seek to identify Lafayette bank robbery suspect
Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of killing 21-year-old in Lafayette
Hoosier vape store raising age requirement to buy products
WWII veteran in Lafayette accidentally overpaid AT&T $6,000
Lafayette man found guilty of murdering wife in 2017
UPDATE: Police cancel Silver Alert after safely locating 14-year-old from Lafayette
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
IMPD investigates man’s death as homicide after body discovered with trauma
Video