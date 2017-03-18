Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Kelan Martin
Kelan Martin works out with Pacers after whirlwind week of travel
Seton Hall defeats Butler 77-70 behind Carrington, Delgado
Martin scores 19; Butler beats Providence 69-54
Butler comeback falls short in loss to Georgetown
DiVincenzo, Brunson, No. 1 Villanova rally past Butler 86-75
More Kelan Martin Headlines
Bluiett helps No. 5 Xavier get past Butler 98-93 in OT
Martin score 26 points, Butler beats DePaul 80-57
Butler beats DePaul for the 8th straight time, 79-67
Martin scores career-high 37, Butler beats Marquette 94-83
Butler falls to No. 21 Seton Hall 90-87
Kelan Martin leads Butler past Morehead State 85-69
Dominant start carries Butler past Youngstown 95-67
Butler pounds Saint Louis 75-45 for 3rd straight win
Butler shoots past Kennesaw State, 82-64, in Jordan’s debut
Sweet again: Butler beats MTSU, gets back to NCAA regionals
Popular
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
COVID-19 reduces flights at Indy airport
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video