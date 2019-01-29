Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett back in court on new charges related to false police reports
Judge orders file in Jussie Smollett criminal case unsealed
Brothers involved in alleged hoax attack against Jussie Smollett sue his legal team for defamation
City of Chicago sues Jussie Smollett for investigative costs
Chicago wants $130,000 from Jussie Smollett to cover cost of investigation
More Jussie Smollett Headlines
Prosecutors drop case against ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett; actor thanks fans, family for support
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts
Indy attorney explains repercussions of filing false police report following Smollett arrest
Police arrest 2 suspects in connection with Jussie Smollett attack
Actor Jussie Smollett attacked in possible hate crime
Popular
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
COVID-19 reduces flights at Indy airport
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video