Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
National & World
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Class of 2020
Class of 2020: Graduation streams
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
CBS4 This Morning
june 23
Indiana health department reports 331 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
Video
Popular
IMPD arrests man accused of stabbing jogger on downtown Cultural Trail in broad daylight
Video
2 men rescue stranger from burning home in Marion
Video
125 companies named the best places to work in Indiana
Second stimulus check: Trump says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 24
Police: Man killed in double shooting on Indy’s west side
Police make arrest after woman fatally hit by vehicle during altercation
Video