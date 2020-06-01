Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
National & World
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Class of 2020
Video
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
June 1
Health officials report 9 new coronavirus deaths, 292 additional cases
Video
Popular
Protests go on Monday as Hoosiers demonstrate against racial injustice; police march with protesters
Mayor Hogsett defends decisions during weekend riots in Indianapolis
Video
Former IU football player, local business leader killed in downtown Indy Saturday night
Officer shot in the head in Las Vegas on life support
Carmel mayor puts pause on plans to sue City of Minneapolis for expenses caused by extra policing
Family autopsy: George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure
IMPD to review instances of force used during weekend protests; Marion County curfew in effect at 8 p.m. tonight
Video