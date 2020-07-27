Skip to content
july 27
561 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths announced in Indiana
Video
Popular
Study reveals six COVID-19 symptom clusters to watch for
Police in Carmel confirm 2 dead including suspect, 1 injured in triple shooting
Video
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for July 27
Video
Indiana COVID-19 infection stats double in a month’s time
Video
Person critically injured in shooting at Coreslab Structures on east side
Gallery
Sheriffs in 4 Indiana counties say they will not enforce mask mandate
Video
Restaurants, schools, gyms and more impacted by new COVID-19 restrictions in Marion County
Video