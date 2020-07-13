Skip to content
Press conference held by attorneys for 2 involved Lake Monroe incident
july 13
452 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths announced in Indiana
Video
Popular
Recently resigned Mooresville police officer faces perjury charges
‘False allegations’ claimed by attorneys for 2 involved Lake Monroe incident
Video
Indianapolis Public Schools answers parents’ COVID-19 questions ahead of return to class
Video
Person shot, killed on I-465 in Indy; police put out suspect, vehicle description
City-County Council calls for ‘Black Lives Matter’ to be painted on downtown Indianapolis street
Video
Amid coin shortage blamed on pandemic, Kroger will temporarily stop giving change to customers
Video
Judge seeks more details on clemency for Trump ally Roger Stone
Video