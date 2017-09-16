Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Josef Newgarden
Newgarden wins IndyCar pole at Gateway, his third of season
Newgarden dominates in IndyCar victory in Iowa
Simon Pagenaud dominates IndyCar race in Toronto
Josef Newgarden’s 1st Texas IndyCar win is series-best 3rd
Newgarden wins first race of IndyCar’s Dual in Detroit
More Josef Newgarden Headlines
Pole-sitter Pagenaud leads post-qualifying practice
Another race and another Penske victory with IndyCar win
Pole sitter Josef Newgarden roars to Road America victory
Team Penske eyeing 17th Indy 500 win
Week of testing stokes the Indy 500 fires
Josef Newgarden wins in Alabama for 3rd time
Newgarden to start from pole in Alabama, heavy rain forecast
Josef Newgarden wins IndyCar race in Phoenix
Newgarden gives Team Penske a 15th IndyCar championship
Josef Newgarden in control of title race at Sonoma
Popular
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
UPDATE: 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident identified, Westfield police say
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video