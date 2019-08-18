Skip to content
Johnson County
Police make arrests, recover guns stolen during July burglary at New Whiteland gun store
Video
Police make arrest in Greenwood deadly hit-and-run
Video
Body camera footage shows feral cat attacking Greenwood police officer in parking lot
Video
Franklin College suspends search, names Kerry Prather president
'Financial crimes' investigation results in federal charges filed against former Center Grove employee
Video
More Johnson County Headlines
Johnson County prosecutors announce prison sentence for serial thief
Johnson County police arrest Illinois woman for auto theft
Accidental morning commute crash kills Franklin man on moped
Sheriff’s office makes arrest in Greenwood drive-by shooting
Johnson County police track wanted man
Autopsy shows no evidence of trauma or physical injuries in Franklin infant’s death
Greenwood woman selling late husband’s ring online nearly falls for possible scam
A story of community: How one woman’s dream transformed into Franklin’s favorite bookshop
Parts of SR 37 closed in Johnson County after semi crashes into traffic light pole
Update: Missing Greenwood teen found safe in Chicago, investigation ongoing
Popular
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
UPDATE: 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident identified, Westfield police say
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video