iu
Student at Indiana University living off campus tests positive for COVID-19
Video
COVID-19 forces IU students to make changes
Video
Yogi’s to return in new Bloomington location after 2-year closure
IU fires swim coach accused of making threats against another coach
New application helps students, staff and faculty stay safe at IU
More iu Headlines
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at IU
IU’s scoring leader Calbert Cheaney to be inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame
Bob Knight attends IU baseball game, makes first public campus appearance since 2000
IU Bloomington receives $10.9M grant to renovate Lilly Library
IU fraternity Delta Chi faces suspension for hazing
IU’s Devonte Green reveals secret cheat code
Sexual assault on campus being investigated by IU police
IU prevails over Arkansas without Romeo in 63-60 NIT win
Penn has 24 and Indiana surprises Texas 69-65
Indiana defeats St. Francis (Pa.) 89-72 in NIT first round
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
Morel Mushroom Hunting 101: Tips and tricks for finding the delicacy in Indiana’s forests