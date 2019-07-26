Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Italian
Maialina brings traditional Italian cuisine with contemporary twist to Fountain Square
Video
Giordano’s brings iconic Chicago deep-dish to Indy in this week’s Foodie Spotlight
Foodie Spotlight: Fresh coastal Italian served up at Nesso
Foodie Spotlight: Diavola serves up ‘can’t miss’ pizza to Meridian-Kessler
Sangiovese redefines Italian dining on the north side in this week’s Foodie Spotlight
More Italian Headlines
Maialina Italian Kitchen + Bar illuminates Fountain Square in this week’s Foodie Spotlight
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
Morel Mushroom Hunting 101: Tips and tricks for finding the delicacy in Indiana’s forests