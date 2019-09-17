Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
ISP
I-69 crash sends 3 to hospital, police remind public of holiday travel safety
ISP: Terre Haute man arrested on DUI, meth charges
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against ISP by family of slain Linden man
Man dead in Richmond crash following alleged police chase
Woman dies in Jennings County school bus crash
More ISP Headlines
2 Logansport men arrested for meth by state police after traffic stop
ISP: Salem man arrested in Lawrence County on meth charges
Death investigation underway by state police after skeletal remains found near Lawrenceburg
75-year-old choking victim saved by Indiana State Police trooper
ISP announces public visitation and funeral information for ISP Trooper Peter Stephan
ISP: Man wanted for alleged armed robberies arrested in Montgomery County
Police arrest Whitley County man on child pornography charges
100 kilos of cocaine, marijuana seized by state police in I-70 traffic stop
ISP traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to search warrants, drug arrests
Autopsy shows no evidence of trauma or physical injuries in Franklin infant’s death
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
Morel Mushroom Hunting 101: Tips and tricks for finding the delicacy in Indiana’s forests