Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
investigation
Tri West employees placed on leave, face possible license suspensions
Video
Kokomo police find man bound in bathtub while investigating woman's deadly shooting
Video
IMPD: Body found in car being investigated as homicide
Investigation underway on the northwest side after woman found dead in retention pond
Fair Oaks Farms under investigation by Newton County Sheriff’s Office
More investigation Headlines
ISP investigation leads to arrest of suspected drunk driver who allegedly rammed truck into officer
Lafayette police investigate person held against will
Shots fired into Noblesville home, police investigating
Existing Indianapolis bike lanes in need of improvement as more are added
Coroner determines cause of death for Lafayette woman
Popular
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary