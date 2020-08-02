Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
70 years of WTTV
National & World
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Class of 2020
Class of 2020: Graduation streams
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
injured
T.Y. Hilton’s camp participation with Colts delayed due to injured hamstring
Video
Popular
Three men hurt after fiery car crash on Indy’s east side
Multiple staff in Elwood Schools test positive for Covid-19
Death investigation underway in Noblesville after woman jumps from moving truck
Video
Car crashes through pet salon window on southeast side; minor injuries reported
Video
Tarkington Teen Work Crew cleans up neighborhood, inspires young adults to become leaders
Video
Increased sale of canned beer leading to aluminum shortage
Video
Police investigating double shooting on northwest side; 1 person killed, 1 wounded