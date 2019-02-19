Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
indianapolis metropolitan police department
Investigation underway after June death of 2-month-old Indianapolis baby ruled homicide
Police: Employee hits panic button, locking would-be thief in back room of northeast Indy Speedway
Search for killer continues after Indy man is murdered outside near west side home
Police: 2 people hospitalized after being shot in car on northwest side
Juveniles lead police on chase through Carmel, Indianapolis
More indianapolis metropolitan police department Headlines
Report of rifle being pointed at cars on I-465 leads to pursuit, search; 2 people arrested
Traffic stop leads to high-speed chase, crash on Indy’s northwest side
IMPD stops potential gun violence through safe keeping of over 700 firearms so far this year
Man shot near gas station on north side of Indianapolis
Police arrest suspect in connection with 2018 murder case
Court docs: Toddler suffered fatal head injury after being shaken, dropped
Woman fleeing from police crashes SUV into tree; 3 children injured
Indianapolis police launch body camera listening sessions
Man arrested, accused shooting sister in leg
Person shot 3 times on Indy’s south side
Popular
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
Auto insurance companies give back $800 million in premiums because no one is driving
Video