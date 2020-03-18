Skip to content
Indianapolis forecast
Showers, t-storms overnight; Severe weather threat for Tuesday
Expect a wet start to the weekend and several wet days next week
Warmer temperatures, rain coming to central Indiana
We could see warmer temperatures, above average rainfall this month
Finally, an extended stretch of dry weather for central Indiana
More Indianapolis forecast Headlines
Expect a cloudy, cool Tuesday with a few spotty showers
Expect a dry, cooler start to the work week
That warmest day of the year so far and a chance for severe storms on Saturday
Scattered showers and gusty thunderstorms are likely for the next two days
Expect rain, thunderstorms across central Indiana through weekend
A dry, warmer Wednesday before several days of rain and thunderstorms
Wet week for central Indiana with mild temperatures
Sunny skies and cool temperatures for the first weekend of spring
An overnight risk for showers and flooding across central Indiana
A risk for strong to severe storms across central Indiana on Thursday
Popular
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Auto insurance companies give back $800 million in premiums because no one is driving
