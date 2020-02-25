Skip to content
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 68 ‘Frank Reich Speaks with Media’
Colts work to ‘stay ahead of the curve’ during isolation
Video
Colts sign veteran CB Xavier Rhodes to 1-year contract
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 67 ‘Colts Continue to Retool Roster’
After trading 1st round pick, who could Colts draft at 34 overall?
Colts ink Warren Central, Notre Dame product Sheldon Day
Being ‘a great teammate’ paramount to Colts’ Philip Rivers
Video
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 66 ‘Colts Make BIG Moves’
New league year begins in NFL, but free agent signings & trades delayed
Video
NFL decides it’s business as usual; won’t delay free agency or start of new league year
Colts, Castanzo agree to deal
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 65 ‘Colts Free Agency Preview’
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 64 ‘NFL Combine Takeaways’
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 63 ‘NFL Combine Talk & Interviews’
Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo will return for another season in Indy, GM Ballard says
Video
