Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Indiana State Police
Police say pursuit ends with K-9 unit tracking naked, intoxicated man
Video
Felony drug arrest made in Lawrence County after joint law enforcement investigation
The Delphi Murders | An Interactive Timeline
Video
ISP: Miami County man arrested for alleged child molestation
State police arrest 3 in Anderson on felony charges
Video
More Indiana State Police Headlines
Traffic stop in southern Indiana leads to 2 lb meth seizure, arrest of 2 Indianapolis residents
Police investigation leads to Bedford couple arrest for dealing methamphetamine
ISP: 1 dead after crash in Columbia City
Franklin County crash claims life of Ohio 15-year-old, injures others
2 dead after weekend shooting at Lafayette gas station
ISP: 42-year-old Bloomington woman arrested on meth charges
State police arrest Bedford man for meth, heroin after scooter pursuit
ISP: Terre Haute man arrested for DUI while transporting children
Deadly crash in Miami County leads to arrest of suspected drunk driver
Police charge Lawrence County couple with neglect, child abuse
Popular
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
UPDATE: 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident identified, Westfield police say
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video