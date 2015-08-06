Skip to content
indiana state fair
$50M replacement planned for State Fairgrounds swine barn
Here’s the full list of free concerts for this year’s Indiana State Fair
Indiana State Fair-goers can meet DC, Marvel superheroes this year
National S’Mores Day, DCI World Finals, free concerts at State Fair offer plenty of family fun this weekend
Lineup announced for free stage at 2016 Indiana State Fair
5 country acts added to Indiana State Fair lineup
Here’s how to make the most of $2 Tuesday at the Indiana State Fair with just $20
SCHEDULE |Find out what’s happening Saturday, day two at the Indiana State Fair
Indiana State Fair inspections Thursday ahead of Friday kickoff
