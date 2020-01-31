Skip to content
Indiana snow forecast
A rain/snow mix for the final weekend of Winter
Video
A sunny Friday before rain and snow move in for the weekend
Video
Expect a windy, colder Friday across central Indiana with flurries
Video
A windy, cool Wednesday and a chance for snow later this week
Central Indiana will see a few chilly days before a warm up arrives
Coldest air of the season arrives in time for Valentine's Day
Video
Rain, sleet, snow mix will change to accumulating snow overnight
Video
A Winter Weather Advisory means accumulating snow for central Indiana
Video
A warmer Tuesday for central Indiana and a rain/sleet/snow mix later this week
Central Indiana will see more snow Saturday, heavy rain Sunday – 11pm Update
Video
Central Indiana's foggy, wet, snowy weather pattern will continue through the end of the week
Video
A Winter Weather Advisory for central Indiana through Thursday morning
Several days of freezing rain, sleet and snow for central Indiana
Central Indiana will soon go from record highs to rain, freezing rain and snow
Expect a warmer weekend for central Indiana with a little sunshine
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
UPDATE: 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident identified, Westfield police say
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video