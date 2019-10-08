Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
impeachment
Trial highlights: Dershowitz backtracks, Paul thwarted
Trump impeachment trial: Defense lawyers deliver final opening arguments
Trump impeachment trial: Defense team resumes amid fallout from Bolton report
Trump impeachment trial: Dems say oust Trump or he'll betray again
Trump impeachment trial: 'Bogus' Ukraine theory led to Trump's abuse, Dems tell trial
More impeachment Headlines
Trump impeachment trial: Senators deliver opening arguments
What you should know before Senate impeachment trial gets underway Tuesday
Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz added to Trump's impeachment defense team
Former national security adviser John Bolton: 'I am prepared to testify'
Congressional races face hazy influence by impeachment inquiry
Are the impeachment inquiry hearings swaying opinions so far?
Giuliani associate begins talks with impeachment investigators
Trump calls impeachment inquiry a ‘lynching’
Joe Biden calls for Trump’s impeachment for first time
US European Union ambassador blocked from testifying in impeachment inquiry
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Video
Join CBS4 Wednesdays on Facebook Live for ‘Weather School’
Video
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video