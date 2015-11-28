Skip to content
ihsaa
IHSAA cancels spring athletics
On this date in IHSAA State Championship history, basketball legends were born
Video
IHSAA names Paul Neidig next Commissioner
Video
IHSAA postpones boys basketball tourney
Hoosier History: On This Day, December 5
More ihsaa Headlines
Ben Davis rolls to 6A title, perfect season
East Central takes 4A State Championship with 14-7 win over Lowell
Late heroics earn 2A Southridge first ever IHSAA football title
Columbus East wins 5A title over Kokomo, 42-28
Brebeuf falls to Memorial in 3A title game, 29-17
Pioneer tops Eastern Greene for Class A State Championship
Pike girls basketball reaches first state final
Westfield holds off Columbus East to win Class 5A crown
Perfection: Center Grove topples Penn 28-16 in 6A Championship
Defense leads Bishop Dwenger to 4A title over East Central
