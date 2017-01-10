Skip to content
Hoosiers
Indiana defeats St. Francis (Pa.) 89-72 in NIT first round
Analyzing Archie Miller’s first season with Indiana
Maryland uses big 4th quarter to overcome Indiana 42-39
Indiana Athletics to add five monuments outside Assembly Hall
Archie Miller, Hoosiers host IU basketball media day
Indiana takes charge to beat Georgia Southern 52-17
Indiana cancels home football game against FIU
Archie Miller discusses team expectations at IU fan fest
Report: IU’s Bryant to sign with agent, leave Hoosiers
Crean: Lack of maturity dooming Hoosiers
McIntosh, Northwestern top Indiana 68-55
Blackmon’s big night lifts Indiana past Michigan St.
Anunoby requires surgery, will miss remainder of season
Struggling from distance, Hoosiers turn to defense in win
Blackmon reaches 1,000 but Hoosiers lose to Maryland
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
Join CBS4 Wednesdays on Facebook Live for ‘Weather School’
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
Brown County officials want state parks closed during COVID-19 pandemic