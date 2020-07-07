Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
National & World
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Class of 2020
Class of 2020: Graduation streams
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Heat Wave
Wednesday Weather
Popular
Consequences for not following Marion County mask mandate, what to do if you spot others not complying
Video
Experts fear Indiana in early stage of coronavirus resurgence
Video
UPDATE: Fire at old church on near west side ruled arson, IFD says
Video
School districts finalize plans for 2020-2021 year
Video
Applications for Indy’s rent assistance program open July 13
Video
Attorney for Vauhxx Booker says FBI investigating Lake Monroe incident as possible hate crime
Video
Indiana’s Very Own featured on new CBS show ‘Tough As Nails’
Video