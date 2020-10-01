Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
Video
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Hispanic Heritage
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Sports
High School Football
Indy 500
Colts
Pacers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
NewsNation Now
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Harvest GP
Dixon, Honda look to wrap up IndyCar titles at Harvest GP
Popular
Armed car jackers take Irvington woman’s car, set it on fire
Video
Mother loses sons to unexpected overdose on same day, shares warning to others
Video
While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for October 2
Video
Indiana ranks 4th-worst in the country for spreading COVID, officials say remain vigilant
Video
Operation Legend to continue in Marion County
Video
President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19
Video
Join CBS4 Wednesdays on Facebook Live for ‘Weather School’
Gallery