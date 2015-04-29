Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
CBS4 News at Noon
hannah wilson
Prosecutor believes Hannah Wilson’s killer is tied to Lauren Spierer’s disappearance
Court upholds Daniel Messel’s conviction, 80-year sentence in murder of IU student
Man convicted of killing IU student Hannah Wilson sentenced to 80 years
Man found guilty of IU student Hannah Wilson’s murder
Closing arguments begin in Hannah Wilson murder case
More hannah wilson Headlines
Jurors to get firsthand look at suspect’s vehicle in Hannah Wilson murder trial
Jury selection starts in trial of man charged in murder of IU student Hannah Wilson
Trial for man accused in IU student Hannah Wilson’s murder likely to stay in Brown County
Trial for man accused of murdering IU student Hannah Wilson moved to August
Suspect in death of Indiana University student Hannah Wilson asks for change of venue
Defense for Daniel Messel files change of venue motion for Hannah Wilson murder trial
Judge grants Daniel Messel’s defense team $3,000 to use on an investigator in Hannah Wilson murder case
Life of Indiana University student Hannah Wilson remembered by family and friends
Report: Man accused of murdering IU student Hannah Wilson had profile on sugar daddy website
Hannah Wilson’s mother reflects on her daughter’s life
Popular
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana