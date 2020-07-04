Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
79°
GMR Grand Prix
Power edges out Harvey for pole for Saturday’s IndyCar GP
Video
Popular
Tree trimming service agrees to refund a portion of customer’s money back after CBS4 steps in
Video
Court docs: Missing Fort Hood soldier beaten to death with hammer, dismembered
Video
The psychological reason some choose not to wear masks
Video
‘Trump 2020’ race car to debut at Brickyard 400
Video
Marion County mask requirement to start July 9, according to mayor and public health officials
Video
Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden
Video
Fauci: US ‘going in wrong direction’ in coronavirus outbreak