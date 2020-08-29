Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Crime
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
CBS4 Reads
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Problem Solvers
Sports
High School Football
Indy 500
Colts
Pacers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
gateway
Dixon beats Sato at Gateway in reverse finish of Indy 500
Popular
25-year-old woman killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side; car set on fire at scene
Video
Indy police investigate deadly crash on Post Road
Only Native American on federal death row executed; victim’s father thanks Trump administration
Video
Indiana family collects toys for those celebrating Christmas at Riley Hospital for Children
125 companies named the best places to work in Indiana
Indiana to remain in Stage 4.5, Holcomb extends mask mandate
Video
Destination Indiana