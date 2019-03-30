Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
franklin
Franklin College suspends search, names Kerry Prather president
Adopt a furry family member, lace up your running shoes or kick off holiday shopping at one of these weekend events
Autopsy shows no evidence of trauma or physical injuries in Franklin infant’s death
A story of community: How one woman’s dream transformed into Franklin’s favorite bookshop
Franklin man charged with possession of child porn, sexual misconduct with a minor
More franklin Headlines
RFD Franklin brings new life to historic landmark; serves fresh, new dining experience to downtown Franklin
Salvage Sisters Antique Market: Bringing ‘re-loved’ treasures, special sisterhood to Franklin for nearly a decade
11 Johnson County parents facing charges, accused of letting kids miss too much school
Authorities find missing Johnson County teen safe
Police: Mother arrested in DUI crash drove away from scene, left son behind
EPA promises Franklin community more transparency, new sewer line in contaminated area south of Amphenol site
Family sues Franklin school district, claims staff failed to stop student from being bullied
50 suspected drug dealers targeted in central Indiana raid
Franklin elementary schools welcome students back following air testing
2 Franklin schools reopening after tests for contaminants
Popular
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
UPDATE: 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident identified, Westfield police say
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
Video