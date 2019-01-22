Skip to content
Police investigation in Frankfort results in narcotics arrest of Michigantown man
Frankfort police detain 13-year-old juvenile for role in shooting injury of another juvenile
Woman arrested in Frankfort after narcotics investigation
Man sentenced by Clinton County judge to 64 years for child molestation
Police standoff in Clinton County ends with arrest of stabbing suspect
Frankfort Police partner with national program to distribute gun locks
Clinton County sheriff presents patriotic vehicle to deputy who served in Marines
Police arrest Frankfort man accused of having ‘sizable’ amount of meth
UPDATE: Police safely locate missing Frankfort teen
Men’s sober living facility to open in Frankfort
Small plane carrying Purdue flight instructor and student experiences engine trouble, lands in field
7 facing drug-related charges in Clinton County
Frankfort police warn of counterfeit money with unique markings
Firefighter taken to hospital as crews battle fire in downtown Frankfort
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
UPDATE: 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident identified, Westfield police say
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
Revised model shows slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic in Indiana, increase in number of projected deaths
